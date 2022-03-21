DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s Hospital updated its visitor policy.

The hospital said for inpatient stays, up to ten people are now allowed for the duration of the patient’s stay. Additionally, four patients can be in the patient’s room at a time.

If a patient is COVID-19 positive, only parents/guardians are allowed to visit, however, exceptions will be made based on the situation.

The hospital said the update to the policy is because of improvements in the COVID infection rate in the community, and the new CDC guidelines.

