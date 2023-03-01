DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Children’s is giving a sneak peek inside their newest specialty care center.

This five-story, 150,000-square-foot addition can host approximately one thousand children each day with more than 30 specialty services available.

The building is located next to the main hospital at 1 Children’s Plaza in Dayton.

“More and more healthcare is moving to the outpatient setting. We know that, and more complex care is moving to the outpatient setting,” Debbie Feldman, Dayton Children’s President and CEO, said.

“As Dayton Children’s has grown, we’ve added over a hundred new subspecialists here at Dayton Children’s just in the last ten years, and what we know is that care needs to be in an environment that meets our families’ needs.”

The new facility will begin seeing patients on Monday, March 6.