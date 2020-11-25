Dayton Children’s to implement surge plan, help adult hospitals treat some non-COVID patients

Dayton Children’s is preparing to treat patients for a mystery illness that appears to be linked to COVID-19.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Children’s is partnering with area adult hospitals to help patients with certain diagnoses that are within the scope of what staff can treat, so that those hospitals have more space for COVID patients.

Dayton Children’s will not be treating adult patients with a primary COVID-19 diagnosis.

This plan was created eight months ago but never implemented, now with the sudden spike in cases Dayton Children’s is ready to lend a hand to its burdened partners in the healthcare industry.

“If helping them allows our neighbors, our friends, our coworkers or our family members to be treated in a hospital instead of a created space such as the Dayton Convention Center, then we are all-in. Our community is calling; we must answer the call,” said Adam Mezoff, MD, chief medical officer and vice president for care transformation at Dayton Children’s.

