Dayton Children’s to become public vaccination site March 24

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Starting Wednesday, March 24, Dayton Children’s Connor Child Health Pavilion will become a public COVID-19 vaccination site, as identified by the state.

Any member of the community who qualifies for a COVID vaccine will be able to get a vaccine at Dayton Children’s.

“We are honored to be able to continue to support the community in the vaccination efforts,” says Adam Mezoff, MD, chief medical officer at Dayton Children’s. “The COVID-19 vaccine is an important step in the right direction of ending this pandemic. We welcome with open arms anyone who would like to receive their vaccine to do so at Dayton Children’s.”



All qualified citizens interested in receiving a vaccine can schedule one using Ohio’s vaccine management solution and selecting Dayton Children’s Connor Child Health Pavilion as their preferred location.