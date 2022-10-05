Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A ‘kid-focused’ wellness center will be opening at a middle school in Xenia.

According to a release, Xenia Community Schools is partnering with Dayton Children’s Hospital in an initiative to bring healthcare to the students at Warner Middle School in Xenia.

The district says children having direct access not only helps the student do better in class, but also helps the parents.

“Parents or guardians have to take time away from work and the child may have to miss school,” said Dr. Gabriel Lofton, Superintendent of Xenia Community Schools.

Dayton Children’s Nurse Practitioner, Dina Thurman, says the clinic will be available for almost any need a child would need.

Thurman said, “For example, if a child develops a sore throat, ear pain, or a rash while at school, I can complete a physical exam, run lab tests, determine a course of action, and prescribe medication, if necessary.”

This is a first-of-its-kind partnership between Xenia Schools and Dayton Children’s.

Services that will be available to students are wellness checkups for those without a pediatrician, sudden illness and minor injury treatment, chronic condition care, such as asthma and diabetes care, lab tests, prescriptions and physicals for sports or work.

The school-based health clinic will not replace the school nurse or school clinic.