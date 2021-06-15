Dayton Children’s recognized as ‘Best Children’s Hospital’ in orthopedics, pulmonology

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Children’s Hospital has been recognized as a “Best Children’s Hospital for 2021-22” by U.S. News & World Report.

The 15th annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings and ratings are designed to assist patients, their families and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions.

Dayton Children’s was ranked in orthopedics and pulmonology.

“Pulmonology and orthopedics are two of our largest divisions – seeing thousands of children every year,” says Deborah Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital. “While we know it is just one measure that a family should use in choosing the right care for their child, it’s another symbol parents can use to show them that Dayton Children’s provides expert care.”

This is the second year in the rankings for Dayton Children’s orthopedics division.