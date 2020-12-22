Dayton Children’s receives vaccine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Children’s Hospital said Tuesday it received 1,300 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The hospital began vaccinating employees Tuesday afternoon.



Dayton Children’s said among the first vaccinated included Karen Davis, RN, pediatric intensive care unit nurse; Greg Cotrell, environmental services; Stephen Wolf, MD, pulmonary medicine; and Vipul Patel, MD, chief of critical care.

“I am absolutely excited,” shares Dr. Patel after getting the vaccine. “I’m thankful for the scientists that made this possible for all of us.”



“Excited, gratitude and relief are what I’m feeling today,” says Dr. Wolf. “This is the first thing I can do besides wearing a mask and socially distance to help get us to the other side. I am very grateful for the opportunity to get the vaccine today.”



The order in which the vaccine will be offered to staff follows the criteria set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Ohio Department of Health (ODH). According to the CDC, if supply is limited, vaccine administration should consider the following when determining who receives the early, limited supply:

Risk of exposure

Risk due to age and health issues

Risk of transmission

Dayton Children’s said it anticipated the arrival of the vaccine and has been working diligently to prioritize who should be vaccinated. The vaccine will not be mandatory for Dayton Children’s employees at this time. However, eventually everyone who wants to receive the vaccine will be offered an opportunity.



“There are an arsenal of ways to protect yourself against COVID-19, including practicing social distancing, wearing a mask and hand hygiene,” says Dayton Children’s Chief Medical officer Adam Mezoff, MD. “This vaccine is just one more weapon in this arsenal.”



Debbie Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s, also shared her excitement as she watched the first employees receive their vaccine. “It’s a great day for Dayton Children’s; it’s a great day for our community; and it’s a great day for our country.”