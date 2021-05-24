Dayton Children’s receives two-year suicide prevention grant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Children’s announced that it has received a $100,000 grant from the Cardinal Health Foundation and has joined the Foundation’s Zero Suicide Collaborative.

Dayton Children’s said it was one of 17 hospitals across the country to receive a Zero Suicide Collaborative grant, including six children’s hospitals in Ohio.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the second leading cause of death among people between the ages of 10 and 34.

“Suicide is a growing public health concern in this country,” said Jessie Cannon, vice president of community relations at Cardinal Health. “More than 48,000 people died by suicide in 2018 – making it the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.”

As part of the Zero Suicide Collaborative, Dayton Children’s staff will receive comprehensive training and expert consultation from the Zero Suicide Institute. The institute guides organizations through strategies to embed suicide prevention practices, including tools for screening, treatment and support.

“One in five children suffer from a mental health disorder, but only 50 percent of those children receive the care they need. So many children go untreated for behavioral health issues for many reasons, including shortages in behavioral health experts, irregular behavioral health screenings and stigmas associated with mental health,” said John Duby, MD, says vice president of academic affairs, community and behavioral health.