Dayton Children’s ranked in ‘Top 50’ pediatric facilities in the U.S.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. News & World Report has ranked Dayton Children’s Hospital in two specialties, pulmonology and orthopedics, in the new 2020-2021 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings published Tuesday.

The Best Children’s Hospitals rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the U.S. in 10 pediatric specialties.

This is the first year in the rankings for the hospital’s orthopedics division but the third year for its pulmonology division ranked in the magazine’s annual survey of children’s hospitals.

U.S. News introduced the Best Children’s Hospitals rankings in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available, according to the hospital.