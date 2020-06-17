Dayton Children’s ranked in ‘Top 50’ pediatric facilities in the U.S.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. News & World Report has ranked Dayton Children’s Hospital in two specialties, pulmonology and orthopedics, in the new 2020-2021 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings published Tuesday.

The Best Children’s Hospitals rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the U.S. in 10 pediatric specialties.

This is the first year in the rankings for the hospital’s orthopedics division but the third year for its pulmonology division ranked in the magazine’s annual survey of children’s hospitals.

U.S. News introduced the Best Children’s Hospitals rankings in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available, according to the hospital.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS