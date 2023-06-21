DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For the fourth year, Dayton Children’s Hospital was named among the best children’s hospitals for orthopedic care by U.S. News & World Report.

According to the U.S. News & World Report, 50 children’s hospitals were ranked for pediatric orthopedic treatment, with Dayton Children’s Hospital coming in at number 26.

“We are honored to once again rank with U.S. News & World Report for our pediatric orthopedic care,” said Michael Albert, MD, chief of orthopedics at Dayton Children’s. “Our orthopedics division is committed to offering the most innovative, minimally invasive, quality care for pediatric orthopedic conditions. This ranking demonstrates our continued commitment to families in our region and beyond.”

The orthopedics division at Dayton Children’s is reportedly part of the hospital’s Level 1 Trauma Center and is also a member of the Setting Scoliosis Straight collaborative. It offers a variety of robust treatments, plus the only pediatric hospital in the country to offer a Scolio-Pilates program.

“The orthopedics division at Dayton Children’s has continued to raise the bar for kids in Dayton, offering cutting-edge care for simple fractures to complicated spine surgery,” said Deborah Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital.

To view the full rankings list by U.S. News & World Report, click here.