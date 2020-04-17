Closings
There are currently 92 active closings. Click for more details.

Dayton Children’s pharmacy makes hand sanitizer to meet increased demand during pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dayton Children's hand sanitizer

Photo: Dayton Children’s Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The pharmacy department at Dayton Children’s Hospital is creating its own hand sanitizer in response to the nationwide shortage.

We’re told the team has made more than 65 gallons of hand sanitizer so far, and it’s being used to meet the hospital’s current demand.

The FDA and the Board of Pharmacy relaxed regulations in the early stages of the pandemic that allowed pharmacies to manufacture hand sanitizer. The sanitizer at Dayton Children’s is made using just four ingredients in a negative pressure room of the hospital.

The team is considering making a second batch to bottle and distribute to Dayton Children’s employees who are having difficulties finding hand sanitizer in stores.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS