Dayton Children’s pharmacy makes hand sanitizer to meet increased demand during pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The pharmacy department at Dayton Children’s Hospital is creating its own hand sanitizer in response to the nationwide shortage.

We’re told the team has made more than 65 gallons of hand sanitizer so far, and it’s being used to meet the hospital’s current demand.

The FDA and the Board of Pharmacy relaxed regulations in the early stages of the pandemic that allowed pharmacies to manufacture hand sanitizer. The sanitizer at Dayton Children’s is made using just four ingredients in a negative pressure room of the hospital.

The team is considering making a second batch to bottle and distribute to Dayton Children’s employees who are having difficulties finding hand sanitizer in stores.