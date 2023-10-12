DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Patients at Dayton Children’s were able to partake in a free event on Thursday morning.

Dayton Children’s Hospital hosted Kendra Scott for a ‘Kendra Cares’ event on Oct 12. Patients and families were able to design and make jewelry during the event.

Patients had the opportunity to choose different colored stones and metal styles to make custom jewelry. They were also able to write notes of gratitude to someone special in their life.

The event is meant to give patients a sense of normalcy amid difficult times.

“We look for opportunities like this everyday, big and small to create these magical opportunities for our patients, to have an opportunity to be normal kids,” Megan Calabro, Director of Child Life at Dayton Children’s, said. “To do normal things and to harness their strength in the process of what they’re doing here at the hospital.”

