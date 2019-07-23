Dayton Children’s patient is ‘one-in-a-million’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While at first she may seem like any other antsy one-and-a-half year old, Gwen Carroll is far from ordinary.

Gwen was born without a tibia in one of her legs (the shin bone), without some fingers on both hands, her knee was dislocated, and she had a clubfoot.

But doctors at Dayton Children’s are hailing her a medical marvel.

“Incidents of tibial amelia is about one in a million patients,” said Dr. Michael Albert, the director of orthoepedics at Dayton Children’s.

Albert said while they have seen similar cases in the past, there have been none quite like hers.

“We were a little shocked to hear that it was so rare because there are two other people in our family that have it and that there’s no genetic link to that,” said Gwen’s mother, Megan.

Gwen has undergone a leg amputation, after her family and doctors decided with her age and condition, it was the best treatment option.

“Who knows what’s on the horizon for these prosthetic devices, but they’re pretty awesome and most people with her condition will have a high functioning high level of ability,” said Albert.

Her mom said Gwen has gotten the nickname “Stitch” after the Disney movie character because ‘she’s an energetic pistol that won’t let anything get in her way.’

“She’s so headstrong, so it’s very trying but she’s going to need that as she gets older,” said Megan. “Nothing is going to hold her back, she’s always going to achieve what she wants to achieve.”

