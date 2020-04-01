Dayton Children’s offers advice for families in quarantine through video series

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s announced Tuesday they have put together a series of videos to help families manage anxiety and stress due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Pediatric psychologists Christine Abbuhl, PhD, and Joy Miceli, PhD offer advice throughout nine videos to families trying to handle work, school, and disappointment brought on by Ohio’s stay at home order.
The videos cover topics such as parental anxiety and stress, transitioning to school at home, creating a work space and routine, managing siblings, and managing disappointment with kids.
Click here to watch the videos.
