Dayton Children’s now offering rapid antigen COVID-19 test at drive-thru sites

Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Children’s is now offering the rapid antigen test for COVID-19 at three drive-thru locations.

The hospital said the test is a simple nose swab so it’s easier than the deeper swab needed for a PCR test. Results are available in four hours or less.

The test is available at the following locations:

884 Valley St. Dayton, Ohio

3300 West Tech Rd. Springboro, Ohio

865 West Market St. Troy, Ohio

For more information, visit www.childrensdayton.org/covidtesting.