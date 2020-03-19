Dayton Children’s launches phone hotline for COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s Hospital has launched a new hotline to answer questions about COVID-19 as it relates to children.
You can call the hotline at 1-888-746-KIDS between 8 a.m. and midnight each day, including weekends.
This hotline is staffed by nurses at Dayton Children’s. If you call and get a voicemail option, you are asked to leave a message and one of the nurses will get back to you.
Click here for more COVID-19 resources from Dayton Children’s.
