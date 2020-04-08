Dayton Children’s launches COVID-19 Emergency Response fund

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s has launched a new COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund to offset unexpected expenses from the pandemic and to make sure health care workers have the tools they need to continue caring for kids.

“We are living in very trying times. The coronavirus has brought our lives to a near standstill in a way we’ve not seen before,” said Debbie Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital. “Even so, the generous spirit of our community is still thriving. Through this fund and the kindness of our donors, we’ll be able to continue caring for kids the way only Dayton Children’s can.”

The first $100,000 in donations will be doubled as part of a matching gift from Dayton philanthropist Chuck Berry.

If you’re interested in donating, click here.