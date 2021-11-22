DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Children’s Hospital is expanding its practice into areas that still see health disparities.

According to a release by Dayton Children’s hospital, the Dayton Children’s Pediatrics will be opening a new location in the Hope Center for Families on Harvard Boulevard.

This project is part of a large-scale effort to reduce poverty by developing the workforce, improving health, and growing opportunities through education. It is an effort made along with Miami University, Sinclair Community College and the Omega Community Development Corporation.

“We know that we can only impact 20 percent of a child’s health in the doctor’s office,” says Deborah A. Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s. “By partnering in the Hope Center for Families and teaming up with the organizations inside, we are able to influence a greater portion of a child’s well-being. The support for the whole family provided here is transformational. By joining together to offer these services all in one space, we can truly make an impact in a child and family’s health today and for generations to come.”

Zenar Yohannes, MD, will lead the program at Hope Center. Two new pediatricians, Stephanie Weber, DO, and Laura Ann Sullivan, MD, will also be based at The Hope Center. The clinic has 10 exam rooms with convenient parking.

“This project could not be coming to the region at a more crucial time,” Vanessa Ward, president of Omega CDC. “Health disparities, especially for the infants, children and youth, will be mitigated with the presence of Dayton Children’s Hospital at the Hope Center.”