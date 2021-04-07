Dayton Children’s installing 100 crosswalks throughout city

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Children’s Hospital, in partnership with the City of Dayton, Dayton Public Schools and the Ohio Department of Transportation, is installing more than 100 crosswalks around the city for people to safely cross at.

In 2020, Dayton Children’s emergency department saw more than 700 injuries related to biking and walking, many of these injuries were in intersections.



“The goal of these new crosswalks is to make it easier to walk from place to place throughout the city, especially near schools. We also want to make sure everyone is safe as they walk in Dayton,” says Abbey Pettiford, injury prevention coordinator at Dayton Children’s hospital.



Dayton Children’s is also placing billboards, featuring a baby chick crossing the road, in six locations throughout Dayton to emphasize the importance of using a crosswalk when crossing the road.

The billboards are located at: