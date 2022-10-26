Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Children’s Hospital is implementing new restrictions following a high volume of patients due to an increase in RSV and other respiratory viruses.

According to Dayton Children’s, the hospital has been experiencing a high number of families coming to the hospital’s emergency departments, urgent cares and Kids Express locations.

Due to the increase, the hospital will be implementing a visitor restriction: Children younger than 12 will no longer be permitted to visit inpatients.

The hospital said this restriction is standard procedure for periods of high transmission of respiratory illnesses that occur every year.

Dayton Children’s reported that the hospital saw more than 300 patients in its main campus emergency department on Monday, October 24. That is a 50 percent increase from the same time last year.

This increase in patients means families should expect longer wait times. Kids Express locations may also stop accepting walk-in patients when they reach capacity for the day.

If your child is ill, the hospital suggested contacting their pediatrician first, even if it is after office hours. They can direct you to the best care for your child, Dayton Children’s said.

