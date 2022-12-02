If you are looking for an opportunity to donating to a good cause, Dayton Children’s Hospital is looking for donations for the holiday season.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are looking for an opportunity to donate to a good cause, Dayton Children’s Hospital is looking for donations for the holiday season.

Two drop off events will take place for the donation drive, according to a release. The location to drop off items will be at Tech Town, an office building for Dayton Children’s in Dayton.

If you are looking to donate, you can visit the site on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or on Friday, Dec. 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

People can just pull up and volunteers will take items out of their trunk.

Dayton Children’s says they are unable to accept some items, which include used stuffed animals or toys, food, candy, blankets, pillowcases, toys with weapons, sporting equipment and riding toys. Nerf guns, scooters, footballs and other various equipment are not accepted.

The reason behind the limited accepted items is for infection control and the safety of the patients. Items donated must be new, the release says.

If you are unable to make it out to the event, there are still some ways you can help:

Purchase a gift bundle here.

Make a monetary donation here.

Shop from the Amazon Wish List here.

To learn more about how you can give or information on the drive, click here.

The event is being held in partnership with Planes Moving and Storage.