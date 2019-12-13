Dayton Children’s Hospital sees uptick in patients

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s Hospital is seeing an increase in patients this time of year. They say all but roughly 35 hospital beds are in use right now.

We’re told it’s due to a number of respiratory illnesses, most notably, RSV.

They have opened other areas of the hospital and are still accommodating everyone who needs care.

“We’ve reached out to some of our nurses. They’re helping us out by extending their shifts and make sure we can accommodate and keep them safe and get them better,” said Kathy Zegarski, Infection Preventionist with Dayton Children’s.

Symptoms of RSV include runny nose, wheezing, and lethargy. The illness lasts seven to 10 days.

