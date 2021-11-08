DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Monday, November 8 is the first day children ages 5 to 11 can get the COVID-19 vaccine at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine arrived on November 2, but distribution had to wait until the CDC officially approved the vaccine.

“Remember that vaccination is not new – it has helped humans fight infectious diseases for centuries,” said Adam Mezoff, MD, chief medical officer and vice president at Dayton Children’s. “We’ve controlled diseases like polio, whooping cough and measles, all due to vaccination. It’s time to add COVID-19 to this list.”

Vaccinations will be available at both the main and south campuses, Dayton Children’s hospital said.

The main campus, located at 1 Children’s Plaza will be open from 4:30 to 7:30 pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as well as Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 am to noon.

The south campus, located at 3333 W. Tech Road in Miamisburg, will be open on Tuesday and Thursday from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

A clinic will also be held at the University of Dayton Arena on Sunday, November 14 from 9 am to noon, the release said.

To make an appointment for you or your child, click here.