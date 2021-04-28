Dayton Children’s Hospital opens vaccine clinics at Montgomery County high schools

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A new partnership with Dayton Children’s Hospital and the Montgomery County Educational Service Center is bringing COVID-19 vaccine clinics to local high schools.

The 13 schools are offering the Pfizer vaccine to students 16 years old and older. Students have to bring a signed consent form from a parent or guardian in order to get the shot. The vaccine is not mandatory for students.

During the first vaccine clinic at Stebbins High School on April 28, all slots were filled.

“We have some excited staff and students to be able to have this access,” said Dr. Chad Meyers, Director of ambulatory pharmacy services at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Health officials and school administrators say the clinics make it easier for students and their families to get their vaccine despite busy schedules.

“…If they don’t have an opportunity outside of school, they [now] have an opportunity inside of school and it removes those barriers,” said Chad Wyen, superintendent of Mad River Local School District.

School officials are planning to get the students their second dose of the vaccine before school lets out for the Summer. Health experts say students and parents shouldn’t fear any side effects getting in the way of continuing classes and other activities

“I would recommend trying to go on with your daily life,” said Dr. Meyers. “When you wake up that next day, if you notice you may have a fever, some pain at the injection site [or] some achy joints, if you can work through those and it’s not bothering you go on through your daily activities.”

