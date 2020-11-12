Dayton Children’s Hospital opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Children’s Hospital is now offering drive-thru COIVD-19 testing for children and their families.

Dayton Children’s launched drive-up testing in May for children before surgery, now it’s expanding to serve the community.

“Dayton Children’s goal is to take care of the kids, but obviously, we’re not going to turn away the parents that should be in the car with the kids that need to be tested,” said Ben Goodstein, vice president of ambulatory services.

Goodstein said two concerns fueled the idea of the testing expansion. He said not enough children were being tested because families didn’t want to go into the hospital, and those in the hospital were worried about people coming in for testing.

“We wanted to set up a location that made it easier for the families to get tested should they need it, and then with the capabilities of this antigen testing, we wanted to provide more community-based testing,” Goodstein said.

Two tests are available: The PCR and an antigen rapid test. PCR testing is more common, but Goodstein said the number of tests are limited, so offering the antigen tests allows more people to get tested, and get results within 15 to 30 minutes.

Goodstein said there have been questions about the effectiveness of an antigen test, but he said it’s a step toward getting the virus under control.

“Any testing at this point that’s accurate, that can give us a direction of how to safely manage the disease is an important option for the community,” Goodstein said.

Dayton children’s hospital opened three drive-thru test sites in the Miami Valley, in Dayton, Troy and Springboro.

In order to get tested at Dayton Children’s you must provide a doctor’s order, insurance information and you must wear a mask.