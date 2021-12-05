DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Sunday marked Dayton Children’s second mass vaccination site for children 5-to-11-years-old at UD Arena.

Three weeks ago, more than 1,600 children got their first dose of a Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine and now, more returned to finish the process.

“We are so excited to finally be able to protect our kids, it’ll be great to protect them and finally help them get back to life, stay in school,” said Director Employee Health & Wellness, Tina Schmitt.

On Sunday, more than 1,500 children are now fully vaccinated after receiving their second dose of a Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. One Centerville parent said her five and eight year old children are fully vaccinated hoping to remain safe as the school year continues.

“I chose to get them vaccinated to protect them and to try to protect the rest of the community, they’re in school full time so just trying to do our part,” said Centerville Resident, Sarah McAfee.

Dayton Children’s Staff said very few changes were made between the first and second clinic, and encourage more families to start the vaccination process for children heading into the Christmas season.

“We have kids that were so excited to come back for their second shot and experience the event, that’s a big enough reward for us,” said Schmitt.

