Dayton Children’s Hospital holds full vaccine clinic for children age 12 and older

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Children as young as 12 are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and Dayton Children’s Hospital saw a lot of demand Saturday during their first vaccine clinic for the younger age group.

“We came as quickly as we could get an appointment, so I’m excited,” mother Kelly Crabtree said, who brought her daughter Violet to Dayton Children’s vaccine clinic. “Her friends are getting vaccinated today too, so we’re happy.”

All 200 of the hospital’s vaccine appointments for kids 12 and up were full Saturday.

“We started at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and expanded it to 12 p.m. and then to 3 p.m. because we had such demand, so we’ll be looking at if appointments fill up, expanding those hours,” Dayton Children’s Manager of Employee Health and Wellness Tina Schmitt said.

The clinics offer the Pfizer vaccine, which was OK’d by the FDA and CDC for the age group on Wednesday.

Staff at Dayton Children’s said getting kids vaccinated will have the most benefit when they return to school in the fall.

“Adolescents and teens, they don’t as frequently get severe COVID, but they can, but they are the fastest growing age group to spread the disease,” Schmitt said.

Schmitt said that would help protect those who are at high-risk of COVID-19 complications.

Those getting vaccinated at Saturday’s clinic said what they’re most looking forward to is getting to do all the things they missed out on in the past year.

“Are you excited to have sleepovers with your friends?” Kelly asked.

“Yes I’m excited for that,” Violet said.

Dayton Children’s Hospital will hold vaccine clinics Tuesday at their main campus and Thursdays at their south campus from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. both days.

They also plan to host more Saturday clinics moving forward.

The clinics are by appointment only, which can be made through the state’s online vaccine registration portal.

Dayton Children’s will also continue to partner with Dayton Public Schools to offer vaccine clinics to this expanded age group.