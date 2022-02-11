DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s Hospital is showing its stripes this Superbowl weekend.

Celebrations began this week when the hospital decorated the main lobby with a large balloon display in the shape of a football field, other festive balloons and field goals for staff, patients and visitors to try kicking through. The hospital said it also changed the menu at the coffee shop with some Bengals-themed names such as the Burrow Brew and McPherson Mocha.

Even the NICU got in on the fun, with Bengals onesies for the babies in its care. Dayton Children’s two facility dogs, Millie and Peppermint are also sporting new outfits ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Dayton Children's hospital is only one of the many places gearing up for the Bengals playing in the Super Bowl.