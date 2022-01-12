DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) ‑ Dayton Children’s Hospital announced that it will be sharing all COVID-19 related numbers both on its website and on Facebook.

According to a Facebook post by the hospital, data currently shows strong community spread in the area. Children are testing positive and requiring hospitalization at the highest rates so far during the pandemic.

Dayton Children’s Hospital will update these numbers weekly, as well as post the historical numbers to show how the pandemic has changed over time. To see these numbers, click here.