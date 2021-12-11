DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Saturday, Dayton Children’s Hospital held a toy donation drive-thru at their Tech Town location on 241 Taylor Street in Dayton. This is the second year for the event, and Dayton Children’s leaders say the goal of this event is to ensure the holiday season is merry and bright for patients in their care.

“We do have infants all the way up through teenagers. So, any type of new toy, everything has to be brand new. Things like dolls, action figures, Lego sets, or art supplies. Things kids can use while they’re in the hospital. Also, it’s a gift for them during the holidays.,” said Dayton Children’s Hospital Child Life Manager Karen Muller.

A vehicle pulls up to donate toys during the event (above).

During the event, people would pull their vehicles around, pop the trunk, and volunteers would gather the donations. Kelsey Kapolka has worked at Dayton Children’s Hospital for the last six years, and was one of the many people taking the time to donate toys on Saturday. “Just wanted to be able to make the tough days for the families and the patients a little bit brighter,” said Kapolka.

Kapolka says she’s worked several holiday and Christmas shifts, and knows the toll being hospitalized can take on people, especially during this time of the season.

“Their holiday, it’s not how anyone planned to spend the holidays. So, if you can bring a little bit of normalcy to those children and their families I think is really important,” said Kapolka.

Once the toys are all collected they’re then delivered to patients in their rooms by Dayton Children’s staff and volunteers.

“They’re so excited. They’re so appreciative. It just helps make that hospital stay a little more positive,” said Muller.

A second toy drive-thru will be held on December 17th from 1 pm to 4 pm at The Dayton Children’s Tech location.

Click here for the Dayton Children’s Hospital Amazon wish list.