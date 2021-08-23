Dayton Children’s highlights available vaccine clinic after FDA approval

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s is reminding people that it is offering the COVID-19 vaccine after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval for the Pfizer vaccine.

Dayton Children’s said it is currently offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic with the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older at its main campus at 1 Children’s Plaza. The clinic is open Mondays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Monday, the FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in people 16 years of age and older. The vaccine is also available under emergency use authorization (EUA) for people 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in immunocompromised people.

To register, go to the Ohio Department of Health’s Get the Shot website. Walk-ins are also accepted.

