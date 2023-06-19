CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — In an effort to keep young football players safe, Dayton Children’s has partnered with the Centerville Wee Elks program to provide helmets to youth athletes.

According to Dayton Children’s, the Wee Elks purchased new individually fitted Riddell Speedflex helmets for players in 2019. Each helmet was said to have a different combination of air and padding for the best protection for each player.

Every two years, the helmets are recertified by Riddell to ensure the safety of the players until they are eventually retired after 10 years.

This year, Dayton Children’s said the program is expecting its highest enrollment since 2014 this year. With the help of Dayton Children’s, an additional 85 helmets have been purchased for the program.

“Safety of our community’s athletes and injury reduction are top priorities at Dayton Children’s,” said Lora Scott, MD, division chief of sports medicine at Dayton Children’s. “These new helmets will go a long way to help reduce head injuries in young football players and allow for a safer football season.”

While completely operating through volunteers, the Wee Elks program teaches the fundamentals of football to children in first through sixth grade. Registration for the upcoming football season will be open until June 25. Click here to register.