Dayton Children’s expands services in Beavercreek outpatient center

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s Hospital is expanding services offered at the outpatient care center in Beavercreek.

The hospital said the location will have a new sensory integration gym, developmental therapy gym and orthopedic rehab gym.

The following services will be offered at the orthopedic rehab gym:

Age-appropriate strength/flexibility equipment (including Pilates)

Neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES)

Dry needling

Sportsmetrics

Scolio-Pilates

Manual therapy

“Our rehabilitation center is different than others in the area because we are completely focused on kids and teens,” said Ann Smith, director of occupational and physical therapy at Dayton Children’s Hospital. “Our therapists know the needs of a growing body and are trained to help young athletes reach their optimal health.”

The location will also include a pediatric-focused lab and imaging services with a new all-digital X-ray.

For more information, visit www.childrensdayton.org.