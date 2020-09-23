Dayton Children’s encourages flu shots by Halloween

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s is encouraging families to get their child’s flu shot before October 31 to make the vaccine most effective. The key is for everyone six months and older to get the vaccine at least two to three weeks before the flu season begins in order to have optimal protection against it.
“In the midst of the current pandemic with COVID-19, it is even more important to receive your flu vaccine this year,” said Lisa Ziemnik, MD, division chief of Dayton Children’s Kids Express and urgent care. “Many of the symptoms of COVID-19 in children are similar to the flu, especially the early signs, like fever. Once fever hits, we don’t know if it is flu, COVID or another virus. Having the flu vaccine helps to decrease the likelihood that it is flu and helps us, as physicians, to best take care of each individual and overall keep more children healthy.”
To get your child’s flu vaccine, parents have several options:
- Call your child’s pediatrician (always the best option)
- Go to Dayton Children’s pharmacy, main or south campus (ages 3 and up)
- Book an appointment online at Dayton Children’s Kids Express in Springboro, West Chester or Mason (ages 6 months to 21 years)
Anyone in the community is welcome to visit Dayton Children’s main or south campus pharmacy any time it is open to receive the flu vaccination. For those wanting to visit Kids Express, parents can save their spot online by visiting childrensdayton.org/saveyourspot. Kids Express is open seven days a week.
- Main Campus Pharmacy:
One Children’s Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404
Open 24 hours
- South Campus Pharmacy:
3333 West Tech Road, Miamisburg, OH, 45342
www.childrensdayton.org/locations/south-campus
- Kids Express – Springboro
662 N. Main St , Springboro, OH, 45066
https://www.childrensdayton.org/locations/kids-express-springboro
- Kids Express – Mason
8809 Wilkens Blvd., Mason, OH, 45040
https://www.childrensdayton.org/locations/kids-express-mason Kids Express – West Chester
7787 Cox Lane, West Chester, OH, 45069
https://www.childrensdayton.org/locations/kids-express-west-chester
