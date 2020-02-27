Dayton Children’s employee competing in Olympic trials

Closings
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton Children’s employee races off to the Olympic trials this weekend.

Maria Scavuzzo will be leaving for Atlanta to comete in the Olympic trials marathon event. Scavuzzo ran her marathon debut in Columbus last fall, which qualified her for the trials.

She works as a registered dietician at the hospital which she says helped her prepare.

“I also look at nutrition as a big training tool. So for me, with my background and my education in nutrition, I feel like it kind of allows me to have a little bit of an edge in terms of that training, too,” she said.

Scavuzzo, who was a distance runner at Miami University, says the trials are an opportunity to explore her potential.

