Dayton Children’s distracts and encourages patients with light show

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Having a child in the hospital is not easy. The Vanover family has experienced this first-hand as their daughter Remi has been staying at Dayton Children’s for the past two days for treatment.

“Nothing has really prepared me for this as a parent,” said Matt Vanover, Remi’s father. “She still doesn’t know why she’s here [in the hospital], she’s only two. And although there’s people coming in and out [of the room]. it gets very lonely at night.”

Tuesday night, Dayton Children’s and dozens of first responders worked together to put on a special Good Night Lights show in order to keep Remi and the 79 other children in the hospital company.

“From what I’ve seen, the kids love it. It takes their mind off of what’s going on on their floor. Whatever reason they came in to the hospital, they don’t think about it,” said Aundray Toney, the Chief of security at Dayton Children’s.

Good Night Lights happens every Tuesday at 8 p.m., but tonight the show had a patriotic theme, in time for 4th of July and was also dedicated to families affected by the Memorial Day Tornado outbreak.

“Good night lights is going to show [Remi] that someone cares and is here for her,” said Vanover.

