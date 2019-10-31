Dayton Children’s decorates and takes families trick or treating through building

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s Hospital finds ways to brighten the spirits of families and employees every year during the holiday season.

For this Halloween, the hospital agreed on a “Toy Sox” theme that the building as a whole would incorporate in different ways. Different wards used a Barbie Dreamhouse theme, Trolls, and Candyland.

In previous years, the hospital has done other themes such as children’s movies and children’s books.

Decorations and costumes could be seen everywhere, including on staff, families, and children.

The third floor of the main building took on the Candyland theme, filling the hallways with candy decorations, a colorful walkway that matches the board game, plus candy and treats available everywhere.

The hospital opens up a costume shop that has a variety of styles and sizes for various family members who may want to dress up for the holiday. Kids are able to choose from a variety of options that may appeal to them.

The hospital even hosts a trick or treat parade for the children. The children walk to the different levels of the hospital and get to trick or treat in the various wards.

Staff members said that events like this help lighten the mood for family members while also giving their children some sense of normalcy during their stay in the hospital.

“For kids that are in the hospital,” said the hospital’s Child Life Manager Karen Muller, “They’d normally be trick or treating, we really want to make sure our patients can still have that experience.”

“Parents see that we recognize their kids are still kids,” said Muller.

Deidra Drees is a new parent whose two-month old son Leo have been staying in the hospital for over a week.

“I’m just glad we get to do it and see everyone,” said Drees. “It’s better than being stuck in that room. I think it’s awesome.”

