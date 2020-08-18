Dayton Children’s creates screening protocol for students and staff going to school in-person

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s has developed a screening protocol for students and staff going back to school in-person. They have since received dozens of requests from school districts across the state for this information.

“Even faculty, is it safe for them to be back? Are they ill? Do they need to be evaluated? Can they be in a classroom? Can they not?” Those are the questions Dr. Adam Mezoff said they’ve been receiving from school staff now tasked with screening kids who may have COVID-19.

Mezoff is the Chief Medical Officer at Dayton Children’s and said they knew there’d be many challenges trying to get kids back in school, so they created a screening process for schools to use.

The first component is a guide or basic set of questions you answer to determine the risk of infection or if quarantine is necessary.

Secondly, there is a list of 12 real-life scenarios that can be used as an example to walk through to find the answers they need.

“Whether it’s a student whose parents are sick, not the student, but whose parents are sick, or if someone who was in contact with somebody who was in contact and has been diagnosed positive,” Mezoff said are examples of the scenarios given.

Mezoff said since most screeners may not have a nursing background, they can use this guide to best help a child or staff member that has been exposed to COVID-19 or is exhibiting symptoms.

He said this should help them decide who should seek a health care evaluation, who should be isolated or quarantined, and when the individual can return to school.

“If you come in contact with somebody at your home that is positive and you and I speak later on, I don’t have to be quarantined, since I made contact of a contact,” said Mezoff.

Mezoff said this screening process was created in conjunction with local and state health departments, local school districts, and more.