Dayton Children’s collecting toys for holiday gift drive Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s wants you to help brighten a child’s stay at the hospital this holiday season.

On Saturday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at Tech Town on Taylor Street, the hospital will be collecting new, unwrapped toys and gifts for the patients at the hospital.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the hospital is asking people to pull up to the event with their trucks open and call for elves to unload the gifts.

You can also shop the hospital’s Amazon wish list to have items shipped directly to the hospital or give a monetary donation at support.daytonchildrens.org/givechildlife.