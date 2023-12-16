Video in player shows prior coverage of donation drive in 2022.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami Valley residents can drop off items during Dayton Children’s 2023 holiday toy drive.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, Dayton Children’s will be hosting a holiday gift drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations will go toward patients staying at Dayton Children’s this holiday season.

Those interested in donating can stop by the Dayton Children’s warehouse, located at 140 N. Keowee St. in Dayton.

The event will act like a drive-thru, with volunteers available to unload gifts from cars upon arrival. Unwrapped gifts are preferred.

This event is put on in partnership with Planes Moving and Storage.

If you still wish to donate but cannot make it in person today, Dayton Children’s has an online wishlist or curated gift packages available to donate.

