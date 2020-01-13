Dayton Children’s cleared to access clinical trial for brain tumor treatment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s Hospital will now have access to a clinical trial aimed at improving quality of life and survival rates from several types of malignant brain tumors, the hospital announced Monday.

The clinical trial, called the Head Start 4 protocol, aims to find better treatments and outcomes for young children newly diagnosed with the most common brain tumors such as medulloblastoma and others. The protocols are centered around personalized medicine and helps understand how the genetic material affects health.

As of Monday, 95 children are enrolled in the clinical trial with room to enroll 155 more, according to the hospital.

“We are always working to find ways to make life a little better for our children,” says Ayman El-Sheik, MD, chief, division of hematology and oncology at Dayton Children’s Hospital. “It is through research and trials like this that we can continually offer a better solution tomorrow than we did yesterday.”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.