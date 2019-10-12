DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s celebrated International Day of the Girl on Friday. Female orthopedic doctors visited patients, with the goal of inspiring the next generation of girls.
One six percent of orthopedic doctors in the United States are female, and three of them work at Dayton Children’s.
“Breaking through that old boys’ club and the stigma, and just being confident and strong that I have the same skills and even certain other skills that could make me a better physician than maybe they are,” said Dr. Sarah Steward of her success in the field.
She adds that she wants to encourage girls to go into non-traditional career paths.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Masked suspect flees after armed robbery at Dollar General
- As burial space runs out, Arlington National Cemetery considers stricter requirements
- Dayton Children’s celebrates International Day of the Girl
- Apple Butter festival returns to Enon for 40th year
- First responders still battling to have PTSD covered by workers’ compensation