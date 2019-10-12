Dayton Children’s celebrates International Day of the Girl

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s celebrated International Day of the Girl on Friday. Female orthopedic doctors visited patients, with the goal of inspiring the next generation of girls.

One six percent of orthopedic doctors in the United States are female, and three of them work at Dayton Children’s.

“Breaking through that old boys’ club and the stigma, and just being confident and strong that I have the same skills and even certain other skills that could make me a better physician than maybe they are,” said Dr. Sarah Steward of her success in the field.

She adds that she wants to encourage girls to go into non-traditional career paths.

