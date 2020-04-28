Dayton Children’s celebrates Day of Caring with virtual cards

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Children’s Hospital is celebrating its annual Day of Caring on Tuesday, April 28, a day set aside to honor the amazing people who care for sick and injured kids.

This year, Dayton Children’s believes the Day of Caring is even more meaningful as hospital staff continue providing world-class care for children during this public health crisis.

Families and patients can honor caregivers by sending a thank-you e-card to someone special who has touched their life or send a general card to encourage a random member of Dayton Children’s staff.

When sending an e-card, people can choose to send it “to any caregiver” and brighten the day of one of the hospital’s many team members.

People can also go a step further by honoring a specific person with an e-card and donation that will benefit the hospital’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

Milano’s Pizza, Subs & Taps is providing a $5 gift certificate to both the donor and honoree when a donation is made.

Click here to send an e-card to a Dayton Children’s caregiver.