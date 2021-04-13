Dayton Children’s celebrates annual Day of Caring

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The last year has been difficult for healthcare and frontline workers across Ohio due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, Dayton Children’s is encouraging the community to rally around our caregivers by saying “thank you.”

The annual Day of Caring is a special day to show appreciation for those who care for sick and injured kids.

“I am so humbled and so proud, so very proud to show up all day every day. And we don’t do it for applause we do it for the cause so to be recognized for your efforts and living our values feel pretty amazing,” said Adrienne Duplechian, a registered EEG tech at Dayton Children’s.

She said this past year has been challenging, but caring for her patients is worth it.

“Pandemic or not they need us, they need this great care that we can provide them, and knowing that you’re in it together with so many wonderful people and your team to back you and go through all the emotions with you really is empowering,” she said.

Jayne Gmeiner, the chief nursing officer for Dayton Children’s, is one of the organizers of the annual day of caring. “They give of their hearts, their skills, their expertise, and their love and compassion for the pediatric patient care in a great way. And this past year we’ve asked them to stand up in ways none of us can imagine so it really makes it extra special,” she said.

“To know that I’m making a difference, that’s what’s I’m trying to do every day is just make an impact … really make a difference,” said Duplechian.

So far, the hospital has received more than 330 cards and more than 35 employees have been awarded a pin through someone making a donation in their honor. To send a card or encouraging word, click here.