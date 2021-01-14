Dayton Children’s behavioral crisis center gets $500k gift to support children, teens

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Behavior Crisis Center located at Dayton Children’s hospital has received a gift of $500,000 from the Price Family Foundation.

Matt and Shary Price lived in Dayton for several decades and say they are now eager to give back to the community through their donation focusing on mental and behavioral health.

“It’s affecting younger and younger children and with the online pressures, social media, COVID …we’ve seen a great need to provide the Price center services,” explained Matt Price.

“The pandemic put an exclamation point on the need for more behavioral health and we said this is a good time to be giving,” said Shary Price.

The crisis center is now being renamed after the family. In 2020, the center saw 2,284 patients. They also provided behavioral crisis assessments to about 5,000 children in the hospital. Dr. John Duby, a pediatrics and behavioral health expert at Dayton Children’s Hospital says the services are urgently needed. Suicide is the leading cause of death for Ohioans between the ages of 10 and 14. Nationally, 1 in every 5 children will need attention from a behavioral health specialist.

“The challenge that we have, is less than half of those children ever get the help they need,” explained Dr. Duby. “Our goal…is to work; not only with the very generous families, but across our communities to really build a system of care that will allow our children to grow up healthy.”

The crisis center will see a total of $1 million in donations as the Price Foundation gift will be matched by the Connor Group Challenge Grant.

