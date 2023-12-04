DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Children’s Hospital, Sunlight Village and CityWide Development Corporation have partnered to create a new mental health center in west Dayton.

The unique model will offer the community support services to address the physical, social, mental and nutritional health needs of children in west Dayton.

The Healthy Family Market and a pediatric health care clinic are two main areas of focus in the project.

Sunlight Village will run the market, supplying healthy, affordable food to west Dayton neighborhoods. West Dayton is a USDA-designated food desert, meaning there is little access to nutritious food, without leaving the community.

“The Healthy Family Market is based on a medical model started in California to address the health of moms and babies, so we know it works,” says Robbie Brandon, founder and CEO of Sunlight Village. “We have adapted it to fit the circumstances of our community and chosen a location that we feel will be most beneficial for convenient access. We are confident it will improve health outcomes for some of the most vulnerable families in Dayton.”

The Healthy Family Market will provide WIC-approved staples, such as infant formula and baby cereal, fresh fruits, vegetables and other nutritious foods. The location aims to offer accessibility to moms who don’t have consistent access to transportation.

A coffee bar and smoothie shop will be available in the space, which will be used as a community meeting space.

Dayton Children’s will operate the pediatric health care clinic in the same building. Services will include on-demand care for acute illnesses, lab draws, imaging, prescriptions and over-the-counter medications, vaccine clinics, behavioral health and asthma support.

“This project brings needed services and amenities to West Dayton and is aligned with the community goals in the Renew Miami Chapel community development plan,” says Karen DeMasi, senior vice president, community development for CityWide Development.

The preliminary cost of the project is estimated at $8 million, and is expected to create a minimum of 20 jobs. Sunlight Village and Dayton Children’s hope to break ground in spring 2024 with 12 to 15 months of anticipated construction.