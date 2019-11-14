Dayton Children’s admits first flu patient of the season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Children’s Hospital has admitted its first patient with the flu this season, and doctors are urging everyone to get a vaccine.

October until the end of March can be a dangerous time of year for the those with weakened immune systems, the elderly, and children.

The CDC reports nationally this flu season, two children have already died; in the 2018-2019 season, 138 children died.

“There are a couple different strains of the flu each year that circulate. There’s an A and a B. Let’s say you get influenza A in December, you can still get influenza B in late January, early February,” explains Kathy Zegarski, an Infection Preventionist at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Symptoms can include a high fever, aches and chills, coughing, sore throat and runny nose, and tiredness.

Medical specialists say the vaccine is typically about 45-percent effective, but it varies.

“We’ve just had our first flu cases in our area,” says Zegarski. “It’s still a little too early to tell.”

To stop the spread of germs, doctors say there are several things you can do.

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.

Cough or sneeze into your elbow.

Don’t share cups or utensils.

If you’re sick stay home.

Avoid public places.

“The grocery store, the library, daycare, things like that,” lists Zegarski.

Doctors say if you get the flu before getting the vaccine, you still want to get the vaccine after you’ve recovered.

Dayton Children’s will hold a flu shot clinic at its Huber Heights urgent care Saturday, November 16 from 8 a.m. until noon.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.