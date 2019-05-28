UPDATE Power back on at Dayton Children's Hospital main campus
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Power is back on at the Dayton Children's Hospital main campus after the hospital was running on generators through the night.
1:27 p.m.
Stacy Porter of Dayton Children's Hospital said power is back on for most of the main campus located at 1 Children's Plaza in Dayton.
Phones were back on as of the afternoon and outpatient clinic areas, which didn't have power earlier, had power back. The hospital had already moved today's scheduled visits to another location and canceled any elective surgeries scheduled for Tuesay.
"The only exception is Dayton Children's Pediatrics, which is the new building on Valley and Stanley," Porter said. "It still doesn't have power. Elective surgeries are still on for tomorrow."
12:50 p.m.
According to a 10 a.m. release from the hospital, elective surgeries had been canceled and the outpatient clinic areas were without power and phone service.
11:23 a.m.
Dayton Children's Hospital Main Campus in Dayton is currently operating on generator power.
"The emergency room, inpatient areas, surgery, pharmacy, lab, imaging, CT services, trauma and transport are operating as normal," the hospital said in a press release.
Outpatient clinic areas are without power and phone service. The hospital has rescheduled elective surgeries for the day.
The hospital also stated its part of the boil advisory as issued by the city of Dayton.
"All staff, families and patients are provided with bottled water," the hospital said.
The south campus is operating as normal. DP&L wasn't able to give Children's a timeframe for when power will be restored.
