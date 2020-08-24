Dayton childcare center uses Temporary Pandemic License to care for school-aged children during school day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced a new program where kids can go to child care providers, if they are learning remotely during the school day.

The On Purpose Academy is caring for 45 school aged children during the school day.

Kim Jarvis with the academy said they would have provided this service anyway because of their commitment to these kids and their education but the big news with this announcement is they will be compensated by the state for their efforts.

Monday, DeWine said about 30 percent of Ohio school districts are starting with an online or hybrid model. Now, child care providers licensed by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) and the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) may care for school-age children who are learning remotely during the school day.

“This will allow those parents to still work, and allow their kids to come to a safe place to do their online schooling and still have tuition covered,” said Jarvis.

Jarvis said this aspect of the program is mostly the extension and revision of the program they had been doing since March.

But DeWine also announced the Temporary Pandemic School-Age Child Care license, to ensure children have safe places to go when they are not learning in school. Organizations such as churches, recreation centers, and businesses can apply for this temporary license to provide care to children during the school day.

Jarvis said since they’ve been providing an essential service since the pandemic began, they have had the time to buy new desks and created a safer system for their five classrooms.

She said the children they are teaching are continuing from their summer program. They are receiving forms this week of each child’s school schedule and teacher’s contact information.

“We did not increase our ratio so each class will continue to have nine in them,” said Jarvis. “So each teacher will be responsible for nine kids and making sure they adhere to their online schedule.”

She said under the normal license, school-aged kids had to wait until 2:30 p.m. to come to these centers and for tuition to be covered by state. This changes that rule and these providers will receive funding to cover the cost of care for economically eligible children.

“So it’s significant for providers to be able to bring in teachers early, make sure you have qualified teachers in the classroom in case there are any questions about online learning, and because you have people that deserve to get paid a salary,” said Jarvis.

ODE is also working to extend this same option to its licensed school-age child care providers and could be effective by early September, upon approval by the State Board of Education.