DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miami Valley chef is up for a prestigious award.

Becky Clark, the Executive Chef at Little Fish Brewing Company in Dayton, is a semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation’s 2023 Best Chef of the Great Lakes Region.

The James Beard Awards recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. The award semifinalists are comprised of chefs from Ohio, Michigan, Illinois and Indiana.

Semifinalists are those who set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities, as well as making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions while contributing positively to their broader community, according to a release.

The winner will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 5 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

More information about the James Beard Foundation can be found here.